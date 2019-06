JOSE MANUEL CASTRO, III

March 4, 1960 - April 16, 2019



A Funeral Mass will be held at The Shrine of The Most Blessed Sacrament, Chevy Chase Circle, DC on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. A Memorial gathering will be in the reception center at the rear of the church between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

Please think of Jose as living in the hearts of those he touched, for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.

