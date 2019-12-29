

José R. Mondonedo



On Thursday, December 19, 2019, José Rosario Mondoñedo, loving husband of Amy P. Mondoñedo, beloved father of René R. Mondoñedo (Jane) of Silver Spring, Michael J. Mondoñedo (Karen) of Woodstock, Roberto M. Mondoñedo (Mary F.) of Harwood and Eduardo M. Mondoñedo (Belinda) of Monrovia and the late Consuelo M. Mondoñedo; brother of Sister Mary Veronica of the Good Shepherd Convent in the Philippines and seven late siblings. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends all over the world. A memorial service will be held on January 3, 2020 at the Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josés memory to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident's Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21158.