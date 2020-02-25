The Washington Post

JOSE SALAZAR

Guest Book
Dr. Jose Maria Salazar Bucheli (Age 89)  

On Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence in Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Amalia Salazar Grueso for 58 years. Loving father of Juan Carlos and his wife, Olga Helena, Maria Mercedes, Ana Maria, Amalia and her husband, Jaime. Devoted grandfather of Jose Manuel and his wife Christine, Santiago, Jonathan, Catalina, Sebastian, Juan Esteban, Valentina, Mateo and Camila. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD 20854 on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Interment Private. Memorial contributions can be made to Popayan Corporation, 8 Lochness Court, Rockville, MD 20850. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 25, 2020
