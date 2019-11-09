The Washington Post

JOSE SUGAR (1944 - 2019)
JosÉ Marcos Sugar  

Died peacefully on November 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Sugar is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Sugar; his sister Ana Erminia Sugar de Venica; nephews and nieces, cousins, and many friends. Mr. Sugar, who was born in Córdoba, Argentina on December 2, 1944, was preceded in death by his parents, Marcos and Letizia Sugar, and his sister Marï¿½ï¿½a Sugar. Mr. Sugar was a long-time resident of Brook Hills in Annandale, Virginia. He retired from the World Bank as a Senior Financial Officer. Friends may join the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 9, 2019
