VARGAS JOSE EMILIO VARGAS Jose Emilio Vargas, age 99 functionary of the Organization of American States (OAS) for thirty-five years in cultural affairs; bibliographer and critic died on October 12. He lived in Garrett Park, MD. Son of Jose Vargas Porras and Austelina Salas Gamboa he was born in Alajuela, Costa Rica. He received his early education in his native country and in England, where his father was Costa Rican minister to the court of Saint James. In 1940 he came to the United States on a scholarship to Birmingham-Southern College. Two years later, he transferred to Furman University where he completed his undergraduate studies. After graduation he worked at the Institute of Living, in Hartford CT, in the Department of Educational Therapy. In 1947 he was appointed instructor in Spanish at the University of Vermont, where he met Lena M. Bessette, a nursing student, whom he married in 1949. He did doctoral work in Romance languages and linguistics at Cornell and Northwestern Universities, where he also taught In 1951 he came to Washington DC as an editor of the Inter-American Review of Bibliography published by the OAS. At the OAS he later became chief of the Division of Philosophy and Letters, where he managed many cultural programs throughout the Western Hemisphere, as well as publications pertaining to Latin America. At one time he was editor of a Spanish language encyclopedia issued in Chicago by Encyclopedia Britannica. He published several critical studies, particularly on literary subjects, among them essays on the Columbian novelist Jose Maria Vargas Vila, the Mexican writer Ermilo Abreu Gomez, the Spanish novelist Vicente Blasco Ibanez, and the Nicaraguan poet Ruben Dario. He was predeceased by his wife Lena Bessette Vargas, brother Rodrigo Vargas, sisters Maria Monisera (Frank), Yolanda de Chevez (Alfredo), Flory Mejia (Ismael); sisters-in-law Therese Ferland (Ronnie), Diana Philipoom (Rudy). He is survived by sisters-in-law Rosalba Vargas of San Jose, Costa Rica, Aline Moore of Cape Elizabeth ME, and brother-in-law Dona Bessette (Pat) of Hardwick VT. He is survived by his children Jose E. Vargas II (Claudia) of Knightdale NC, Maria del Carmen Zeckhausen (David) of Maplewood NJ, J. Ramon Vargas (Patricia) of Webster NY, Vicente A. Vargas of San Diego CA, and Yolanda T. Vargas of Rockville MD; as well as grandchildren Justin Vargas (Carrie), N. Wesley Vargas (Kristi), Amanda Vargas Prusinowski (Nathan), Marisa Vargas, Alejandro Vargas, Tara Davis Armstrong (Tayllor), Cory Davis and Kaili Davis; greatgrandchildren Ava, Ian, Grace and Gabe. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in the US and Costa Rica. Due to the pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by immediate family at Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD 20896 on Thursday, October 15. Interment was at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in his name, may be made to Furman University to the "For Furman Fund", Development Department, 3300 Poinsett Hwy., Greenville, SC 29613. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com