Josef Arnold Wonsever
Born September 10, 1950 to David and Eithne Wonsever in Brooklyn, New York and late of Severn, Maryland died on Friday, October 11, 2019 after a short illness.He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Nancy Louise Koles and his children James Andrew, Jennifer Ann, and her husband Nathan Franklin Powers. Also by his siblings, sister Rachel Kretser and brother Brian Wonsever. Josef obtained his private pilot license at the age of 17. He attended the Polytechnic Institute on New York graduating with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. He obtained a master degree in Engineering Administration from George Washington University. Josef worked as a "rocket scientist" for over 40 years for NASA
at both Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He was Chief for Technical Assessments for the SMA Directorate, Program Manager for the GSFC Technical Standards Program and GSFC's SMA Representative for Orbital Debris matters, making lasting contribution in Safety and Mission Assurance. In 2018, he earned NASA's highest award, the Distinguished Service Medal for exceptional and outstanding mission support. Outside of work, he loved Square Dancing at the C1 level along with learning to Round Dance. He was a world traveler, visiting Australia, Europe, Canada and Argentina. In addition to flying, he enjoyed skiing, sailing, and fixing a wide array of objects. A devoted family man, Josef participated in a variety of activities with his children, judged high school science projects at annual fairs, and spent countless hours with his son on scouting projects with the Boy Scouts of America.