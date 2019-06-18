

JOSEFINA J. BUOT, MD "Jojo" (Age 89)



Of Springfield, VA died peacefully on June 11, 2019.

Born in Calauag, Quezon, Philippines, Jojo attended University of Santo Tomas and earned her Doctorate of Medicine and Surgery in 1956 prior to her coming to the United States to do her residency at St. Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee, WI. In May of 1964, while an OB/GYN resident, Jojo met Francisco U. Buot "Cisco" through mutual friends, and they were married five months later. Jojo and Cisco shared their life and love for 45 years before he passed in March 2010.

Jojo is survived by: her two sons, Francisco Jose Buot "Joey" of Boston, MA, and Cornelio Juvida Buot "C. J." (wife Tracey H. Buot) of Atlanta, GA; and her two grandsons, Howell M. Buot and Hunter M. Buot. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Francisco U. Buot "Cisco" and their cherished daughter Maria-Beatriz Teresa Buot "Yvette".

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette. Her committal will follow the Funeral Mass and will be at the family plot at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Bernadette Parish.