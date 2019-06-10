The Washington Post

JOSEPH A. QUANDER JR.

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church
1600 Morris Road, SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church
1600 Morris Road, SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fort Lincoln National Cemetery
3401 Bladensburg Rd
Brentwood,, DC
View Map
Notice
JOSEPH A. QUANDER, JR.  

The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters of Washington regret to announce the death of retired Brother JOSEPH A. QUANDER, JR. on Friday, May 31, 2019. Brother Qaunder was appointed to the Department on February 2, 1964 to Engine 26 and retired as the Assistant Fire Chief on January 1, 1999. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1600 Morris Rd., SE, Washington, DC. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln National Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on June 10, 2019
