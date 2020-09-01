

Joseph Alexander (90), of Franconia passed away from congestive heart failure on August, 30 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Celia and Milton Alexander on December, 21 1929. He attended Mount Vernon High School in Franconia, VA and later attended college at Virginia Tech. Five years after graduating college he married his wife Davina on June, 10 1956. Joseph was the owner of Franconia hardware, he served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors from 1964-1995, Parsons Transportation from 1995-2003, was the manager of the Rail Transit from 2003-2017, and was President of the Alexander Group from 2011-2020. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Air Force where he was awarded 1st Lieutenant. His accomplishments and honors include serving 32 years on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, 25 years on the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, American Travel Association Hall of Fame, $200 million public service in Lee District, Franconia-Springfield Metro station named in his honor, Chairman of the APTA from 25 years, and group memberships and volunteer work with APTA, Virginia Transit Association, and Franconia volunteer fire department. In his spare time he loved to travel, particularly cruises, all over the world, good food and wine, airplanes, football but above all he loved his family, his memory will always live on through his wife "Davie" and his daughters Cathy and Cheri and his beloved granddaughter, Stephanie. He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 64 years Davina; daughters, Cathy Stevens (Ed) and Cheri Roth (Rich); and granddaughter Stephanie Roth. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. September, 3 2020 at National Memorial Park- King David.



