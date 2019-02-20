JOSEPH MICHAEL ALTO, SR.
On Friday, February 15, 2019 of Fort Washington, MD. Loving husband of Elva Ann Alto; beloved father of Jayne Zolfaghari, Renee Benzel, Michael (Allyson) Alto and Joseph M. (Stacy) Alto, Jr.; brother of Josephine Gerhard; grandfather of 14. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Columba Catholic Church, 7800 Livingston Rd., Oxon Hill, MD on Friday, February 22, at 11 a.m. Joe's Celebration of Life will be held at KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD on Friday, February 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House, Fisherhouse.org