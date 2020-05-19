

Joseph Stevens Ambrose



Died of complications from the Covid-19 on May 12, 2020. Joe was born on April 5, 1948 in Bronx, NY to the late Warren Joseph and Augusta Marie Ambrose.

At a young age, his family moved to the Washington, DC metropolitan area, where he became a long-time resident of Montgomery County, MD. A graduate of St. John College High School, he later earned a bachelor's degree from Mount Saint Mary's University.

After graduation, he joined Lincoln National Life Insurance as a financial planner, where he enjoyed great professional success. A lifelong Washington Redskins fan, he would often reminisce about the Super Bowl championship teams. Joe was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Holy Redeemer in Kensington, MD and more recently Our Lady of Hope in Potomac Falls, VA.

Joe is survived by his daughter Bridgette (Gerald) Ambrose Axtell of Columbia, MD and their late son, Christian Andrew; Joseph Stevens Ambrose, Jr. of Washington, DC; his siblings, Kathleen (E. Clark) Mester of Ellicott City, MD; and Timothy (Patricia) Ambrose of Oak Hill, VA. Joe also enjoyed the company of his five nieces, two nephews, six grandnieces and eight grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be announced in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America.