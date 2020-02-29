

JOSEPH ANTHONY DECESARIS



Surrounded by his family on February 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna; his children and grandchildren: Jenna (DeCesaris) and Neil Butler and their sons Haviland, Reid, and Lawson; Geaton A. DeCesaris III; Elisa (DeCesaris) and Riley Konara and their son Renoen; and Juliana (DeCesaris) and Michael Johnson and their daughter Charlie; brothers Marco (Jackie) and Hugo (Julie); sisters Ida (Paul), Maria (Nick), Betty (Tom), Lisa (Nello), Deborah (Cameron), and sister-in-law JoAnn; and 75 nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, including his seven godchildren. Joe was predeceased by his brother Geaton Jr., and his parents Sonny and Betty. Friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life on Monday, March 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to YES! Inc (Young-Onset Dementia Education and Support), 12472 SE Plandome Dr., Hobe Sound, FL 33455. Online guestbook available at: