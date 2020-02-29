The Washington Post

JOSEPH ANTHONY DECESARIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH ANTHONY DECESARIS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JOSEPH ANTHONY DECESARIS  

Surrounded by his family on February 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna; his children and grandchildren: Jenna (DeCesaris) and Neil Butler and their sons Haviland, Reid, and Lawson; Geaton A. DeCesaris III; Elisa (DeCesaris) and Riley Konara and their son Renoen; and Juliana (DeCesaris) and Michael Johnson and their daughter Charlie; brothers Marco (Jackie) and Hugo (Julie); sisters Ida (Paul), Maria (Nick), Betty (Tom), Lisa (Nello), Deborah (Cameron), and sister-in-law JoAnn; and 75 nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, including his seven godchildren. Joe was predeceased by his brother Geaton Jr., and his parents Sonny and Betty. Friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life on Monday, March 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to YES! Inc (Young-Onset Dementia Education and Support), 12472 SE Plandome Dr., Hobe Sound, FL 33455. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.