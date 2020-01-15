

JOSEPH BALDO "Joe" (Age 83)



Of Port Republic, MD, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, four children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

After serving 27 years as an US Air Force Bandsman, and retiring as a Master Sergeant, Joe performed Taps more times than he could ever count. During his time with the Air Force Ceremonial Band in Washington, DC, he spent many days at Arlington National Cemetery performing Taps. He continued performing Taps for many years all across the State of Maryland at veteran's gravesites into his 80's.

Born and raised on the "Lower Eastside" of New York City, Joe took up the trumpet at around age 14. His mother made sure he got a good one, as she purchased his very first one at the famous Wurlitzer Music Store in New York City. After graduating from The Manhattan High School of Aviation, Joe enlisted in the Air Force in 1955. His trumpet talent was noted and after basic training he began his many year career as an Air Force Bandsman.

In "retirement", Joe began his association with The Maryland National Guard performing Taps as part of gravesite ceremonial requirements for Armed Forces Veterans in Maryland. Some days he played Taps for as many as three funerals. A professional musician, who continued to serve his country in a most honorable, dignified and essential way!

Family invites friends to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, on Thursday, January 16 from 11:30 a.m. until start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.