Joseph Michael Begley
Mr. Joseph Michael Begley of Fairfax, VA passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Joe was born in Pittston, PA son of the late Walter J. and Hilda (Welsch) Begley. He was a resident of Chantilly and Vienna, VA since 1970. Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Grace (Cuellar) Begley, and sons, Joseph Walter, and his daughter, Delaney Catherine, Mountain Top, PA, Michael Christopher and wife, Anne (Jenson), and their children, Joseph Michael, Daniel John and Claire Anne of Divide, CO, Brian John of Reston, VA, a brother, John F. Begley and wife, Elaine (Davis) Pittston, PA, sister-in-law, Dorothy (Wilson) Begley Christiana PA. Many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews survive him. He was preceded in death by, sister, Rosemarie Clarke, her husband, William F. Clarke, and nephew, William Clarke all of Phoenixville, PA, brother, Walter J. Begley, Jr. and his first wife, Inge, Christiana, PA and their daughter, Cathy and son-in-law, David Lee Czetli, and his sister, Ann C. Rehm and her husband Michael J. Rehm, Pittston, PA.Joe retired from the Central IntelligenceAgency's Office of Communications in November of 1990. After, he workedas a communications contractor for the National Geospatial-Intellegence Agency in Reston, VA for 11 years. The family will receive friends at the Adams Green Funeral Home Herndon, VA on Friday, August 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with mass of Christian burial on Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Rd., Chantilly, VA. Joe will be buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. The ceremony will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019. Joe is a member St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Chantilly, VA. He enjoyed his family, computers, woodworking, travel, and researching family genealogy. He is a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army
and the 109th Infantry 28th Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Memorial donations may be made to The Oblates of St. Francis DeSales, 1120 Blue Ball Rd, Childs, MD 21916, or St. Veronica's Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Rd, Chantilly, VA 20151