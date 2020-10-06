

Joseph Michael Behan Sr. "Joe"

January 12, 1931 - September 29, 2020 (Age 89) Joseph Michael Behan Sr. "Joe" of Alexandria, Virginia, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the age 89. Joe was preceded in death by Eva Marie his beloved wife of 58 years; loving father of Vivian (Behan) Ripley, Robin Behan, Joseph Behan Jr. (Jennifer), William Behan (Dara); cherished grandfather of Justin (Bethany), Amanda, Liam, Samuel, Jessica, Ella and Abigail; and the best great-grandfather of Skylar and Keelynn. He is survived by his brothers John and William (Dave).Joe graduated from Washington-Lee High School in 1952. He and his wife raised their family in Alexandria, Virginia.Joe worked at the United States Postal Service in Arlington for 36 years from 1961-1997. He was a life-time member and Battalion Chief of the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department. A viewing will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home (Alexandria).Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home (Alexandria) immediately following with burial at National Memorial Park.



