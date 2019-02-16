JOSEPH BELLOSI

Joseph Amerigo Bellosi (Age 89)

Of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully February 1, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House. Born in Washington, DC in 1929 to the late Amerigo and Ernestine Bellosi and grandson of the late Salvatore and Julia Briguglio. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Elizabeth Jean Bellosi and his children Barbara Portalea (Jorge); Joey Bellosi (Sharon); granddaughter Angela Klahr; grandson Tony Portalea(Christine) and great grandson Lorenzo Portalea. He was predeceased by daughter Julia and her husband Tommy Klahr. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 595 Third Street, NW, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2019
