Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH BIANCHINE M.D..



JOSEPH R. BIANCHINE, M.D. Ph.D.



Joseph R. Bianchine, M.D., Ph.D., of McLean, VA passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 89. Dr. Bianchine had extensive research experience in the pharmaceutical management of Parkinson's and other neurological diseases. He held senior medical school faculty positions at The Ohio State University, Texas Tech University, and The Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Bianchine authored over 300 scientific articles and 30 book chapters in the area of clinical pharmacology, and he founded the Parkinson's Disease Research Institute at Texas Tech University. He was also instrumental in the approval of more than 15 New Drug Applications with the FDA.

Joseph was a kind and loving father and grandfather, preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Josette W. Bianchine, M.D., and his son-in-law John Marconi. Joseph is survived by his children Peter Bianchine, M.D. of Potomac, MD, and Christine Bianchine of McLean, VA, as well as his grandchildren Nicholas and Anthony Bowers and son-in-law Jeffrey Bowers, McLean, VA. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD 20853.