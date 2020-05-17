The Washington Post

JOSEPH BINIEK Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH BINIEK Sr..
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JOSEPH PAUL BINIEK, SR.  

Joseph Paul Biniek Sr., 97, of Avon, MN, born June 23, 1922 and died on May 2, 2020 in Prince William, VA. Beloved husband for 66 years to the late Margaret (Peggy) Christine Krantz Biniek. Survived by his brother George (Dorothy) Biniek and his five children: Reverend Joseph Paul Jr., Michael John (Susan), Stephen Frederick (Patty), Patrick Leahy (Mary), Katherine Mary (Ed LaVallee) and his late daughter Margaret (Meg) Christine Biniek. No service at this time, interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Alexandria, VA. Memorial contributions may be sent to So Others Might Eat (SOME) www.some.org.
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.