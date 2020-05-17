JOSEPH PAUL BINIEK, SR.
Joseph Paul Biniek Sr., 97, of Avon, MN, born June 23, 1922 and died on May 2, 2020 in Prince William, VA. Beloved husband for 66 years to the late Margaret (Peggy) Christine Krantz Biniek. Survived by his brother George (Dorothy) Biniek and his five children: Reverend Joseph Paul Jr., Michael John (Susan), Stephen Frederick (Patty), Patrick Leahy (Mary), Katherine Mary (Ed LaVallee) and his late daughter Margaret (Meg) Christine Biniek. No service at this time, interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Alexandria, VA. Memorial contributions may be sent to So Others Might Eat (SOME) www.some.org
.