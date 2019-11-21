

JOSEPH W. BARNOSKI



Of Alexandria, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was born in Swoyersville, PA on July 24, 1944. He was the son of Joseph and Anna (Stanulis) Barnoski. He graduated from Kings College in Wilkes Barre and worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency for 39 years as a Computer Systems Analyst before retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Katherine (Will); sister, Rosemary Chimock and several nieces and nephews.

Joseph was a member of Queen of Apostles Church, Alexandria, where he was active in several ministries. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Treasurer. The funeral will be at Queen of Apostles Church, Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Queen of Apostles Church.