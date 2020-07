Or Copy this URL to Share



Joseph E. Brawner, Sr. "John"

Passed away on June 12, 2020. He leaves to mourn his loving wife Delores; his six children, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, expected great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Plata, MD, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Services and burial will immediately follow. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service P.A., White Plains, MD 20695.



