JOSEPH JOHN BRIENZA
Joseph John Brienza, 93, passed away at his home in Adelphi, Maryland on Friday, March 1, 2019. Joe was born on September 2, 1925 to Assunta LaManna Brienza and Pasquale Brienza in Brooklyn, New York-the oldest of three children, including brother Anthony Brienza (deceased) and sister Millie Chuisano Brienza (deceased). Following high school, in 1942, he enlisted in the Marines and fought in WWII. He went on to train in photography, and met his future wife Florina Rosa Vagnoni (deceased) in one of his photography classes. They married in 1949 and tenderly raised five children in the ensuing years. Their household was sometimes loud, but always filled with life's simple joys, plenty of love and good Italian meals. Joe was a gifted salesman, and spent most of his career in photographic sales with Penn Camera, with short stints in financial and insurance product sales. He was rarely without a camera, and often was requested as a professional photographer for weddings and bar mitzvahs. In his later years, he was a devoted husband to Florina until she passed in 2009, and was affectionately watched over by his daughters until his recent death. He was a talented chef and doting father, and was practical, loving, optimistic, thoughtful, stoic, handsome and keen of mind to the end. He is reunited with Florina and his son Patrick Joseph Brienza (deceased), and is survived by daughters Susan (Jeffery), Rosa (Frank), Anita, and Judi (Taso); grandchildren Raquel and Wyatt Rexach; Sam, Joseph and Juliana Zografos; and many nieces and nephews. The family is planning a memorial service to be held in April. Those who wish to make donations in Joe's name may send them to the Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org
).