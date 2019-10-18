The Washington Post

JOSEPH BRIGGS

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
JOSEPH S. BRIGGS (Age 63)  

Mr. Briggs passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019 at home. Mr. Briggs was an active member of a local Maryland Pinochle Card Club where he was affectionately known as "Midnight' due to him always being dressed in black. Prior to him being disabled, Joe Briggs (aka 1 Wise African) was a highly acclaimed Spoken Word artist where he excited and inspired audiences all over the DC metro and Philadelphia PA areas, was featured at the Kennedy Center, and even toured the Caribbean. A powerful speaker and stage-trained performer, Joe developed a following as a headliner at many Open Mic events for about a decade.
 
Joe Briggs leaves his brother Albert David, Jr., (Vanessa), and two nephews Christopher and Langston. He leaves two aunts Mrs. Barbara Jackson and Habeebullah Muhammad and a host of cousins, friends and former colleagues.
 
Funeral services of Joseph S. Briggs, Capitol Heights, MD will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Viewing and Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2019
