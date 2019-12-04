JOSEPH MICHAEL BROCATO "JOEY"
On Sunday, December 1, 2019 Joey Brocato passed away peacefully. Beloved son of Michael and Karen Brocato; loving brother of Courtney and Kevin Brocato. He is also survived by maternal grandparents Eileen and Joseph Ennesser; and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Joseph and Rita Brocato. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9000 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. If desired memorial contributions may be made in his name to KEEN Greater DC, PO Box 341590, Bethesda, MD 20827-1590, https://www.keengreaterdc.org
