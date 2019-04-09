Joseph Bernard Chalk (Age 93)
On Friday, April 5, 2019 of Springfield, VA. Survived by his wife Irene Helen (Kosakowski) Chalk of 70 years; three sons, Michael J. Chalk of Huntsville, AL, Joseph T. Chalk of Springfield, VA, Steven W. Chalk of Springfield, VA, and a daughter, Mary Anne (Chalk) Reynolds of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren; seven Great Grandchildren; and sister, Mary (Chalk) O'Brien.
Visitation will be held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Wednesday, April 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Ln., Burke, VA 22015 on Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m., followed immediately by interment at Fairfax Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.everlywheatley.com