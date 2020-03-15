The Washington Post

  • "Mr. Chase was a kind neighbor and great father to his kids..."
    - John Gaines
Joseph Alfred Chase of Chaptico, MD went to eternal rest on March 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 2, 1928 in Bryantown, Md. He leaves to cherish his loving wife Nellie E. Wilson-Chase; four children, Joanne (Bell), Lorraine Chase, Debra (Allen) and Virgil Chase; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his daughter Barbara (Terry). He was and active member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter #4944. Visitation will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 13715 Notre Dame Place Bryantown, MD 20617 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Interment Church Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. Aquasco, MD.

