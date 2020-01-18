The Washington Post

JOSEPH CHILLARI

Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
7401 St. Michael's Ln
Annandale, VA
Notice
Joseph S. Chillari  
(Age 88)  

Of Springfield, VA, on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Patsy R. Chillari. Loving father of Nina O'Connor (Steve), Angela Hollingsworth, Joey Chillari (April) and the late Lisa De Santis (Michael). Also survived by six grandchildren, Steven, Patrick, Samuel, Phillip, Christian, Ethan and one sister, Josephine Whibley. Predeceased in death by his parents, Luciano and Giussepa Chillari, his sister, Annie Connole and brother Felice Chillari. Visitation will be at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151 on Monday, January 20 from, 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 7401 St. Michael's Ln, Annandale, VA 22003. Interment will follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA 22306.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 18, 2020
