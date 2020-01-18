Joseph S. Chillari
(Age 88)
Of Springfield, VA, on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Patsy R. Chillari. Loving father of Nina O'Connor (Steve), Angela Hollingsworth, Joey Chillari (April) and the late Lisa De Santis (Michael). Also survived by six grandchildren, Steven, Patrick, Samuel, Phillip, Christian, Ethan and one sister, Josephine Whibley. Predeceased in death by his parents, Luciano and Giussepa Chillari, his sister, Annie Connole and brother Felice Chillari. Visitation will be at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151 on Monday, January 20 from, 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 7401 St. Michael's Ln, Annandale, VA 22003. Interment will follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA 22306.