JOSEPH CONNOR
JOSEPH DONALD CONNOR  
On November 6, 2020 at the age of 79, Don Connor passed away at the Virginia Hospital Center. The cause of death was a stroke and heart attack.He was a lifelong Arlington resident who graduated from W-L High School in 1959 and the University of North Carolina in 1963.He retired from the General Services Administration in the early 1990's. An earlier marriage ended in divorce. In retirement, he owned and operated apartment buildings in the Ballston area. An avid golfer, he was the medalist and runner up in the 1958 Annual Schoolboy Championship. He was also a member of the Washington Golf and Country Club.Interment will be held on November 20 at 12:30 p.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
