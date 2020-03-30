Joseph Eugene Cooley
(Age 59)
On Friday, March 27, of Montgomery Village, MD. Son of the late Charles Lee Jr. and Barbara Cooley; beloved brother of John W. (Loretta) Cooley, Charlene F. Bass, Roger H. (Judy) Cooley, Darlene S. (Clay) Sebring, Michael L. Cooley, sister-in-law, Vickie Cooley, and the late Charles and George Cooley; loving uncle of Charles Cooley, IV, Tammy Mills, Candy Cooley, Crystal Cooley, Ciara Cantrell, Chasity Cooley, Charlene Cooley, Kristen Miles, Roger Cooley, Jr., Barbara Cooley, Ashley Bass, Carter and Carly Sebring. Also survived many other loving relatives and friends. A private burial will take place at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, MD.