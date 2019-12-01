Guest Book View Sign Service Information Inurnment 12:15 PM Arlington National Cemetery Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

COPPOLA JOSEPH MARTIN COPPOLA "Skip" February 4, 1947 - January 13, 2019 "What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others." Thucydides Skip was born on February 4, 1947 in Brunswick, GA to Edward and Gloria Coppola. As "Number One Son" in a Naval Aviator's family, his younger years were spent in Brunswick, GA; Massapequa, NY; Sanford, FL; Brooklyn, NY; Coronado, CA; and Falls Church, VA. Skip's great passion was cars, and his first engine rebuild was on his own Corvette Stingray. He inherited his father's love of engineering, and after graduating from J.E.B. Stuart High School, he studied at Virginia Tech. His college education was cut short in 1967 when he enlisted in the United States Army, where he earned his parachute badge and served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969 and joined the United States Merchant Marine, traveling extensively until he met and married Joyce Ann Powell while in the Philippines. Skip and Joyce moved Stateside and traveled the south central U.S. as their family grew and Skip focused on his chosen profession of independent auto mechanic. When the family put down roots in Athens, Ohio, he opened his auto repair shop, The Subtle Bug, and operated it until his death on January 13, 2019. Skip's favorite times were spent going to the movies, visiting flea markets and gun shows, playing golf, working on his beautiful property, and going to the Outer Banks whenever possible. Skip loved good books, music, movies, and Subarus, and he made friends wherever he traveled, but above all, he cherished his family. Skip was predeceased by his wife, Joyce and his mother, Gloria. He is survived by his daughter Lucy (Brian) Sample of Broomfield, CO; sons Christopher Coppola of Germantown, KY and Benjamin Coppola of the home; grandchildren Joel, Alex, Jacqueline Paige and Erin Marie; great granddaughter Alaiza Skye Talley; father Eduguardo M. Coppola, Capt. USN (Ret.); brothers Edward Michael Coppola of Glouster, OH and Martin Richard (Susan) Coppola of Mays Landing, NJ; sister Barbara Coppola and husband Wayne Deal of Wake Forest, NC; many cousins and friends. Family cat Maximum Blue has crossed the Rainbow Bridge to find him. Family cat Bug, and his "shop cats", will greatly miss his affection and yogurt. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America in Skip's memory. Inurnment with military honors is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery. Those attending are requested to arrive at the Administration Building no later than 12:15 p.m.Inurnment with military honors is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery. Those attending are requested to arrive at the Administration Building no later than 12:15 p.m.

