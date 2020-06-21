CUNNINGHAM Joseph E. Cunningham, II Joseph E. Cunningham, II, a native of Manchester, Connecticut, died on May 2, 2020 of natural causes. He was 91. Born on May 20, 1928, he was the first of three sons of Alice and Joseph E. Cunningham, Sr. Joe attended Manchester High School and was a member of the New England Championship Cross-Country team when they won for the first time in 1946. He attended Villanova University, was a member of the United States Naval Auxiliary. After college, Joe began a 50-year career as a Data Processing Administrator. His initial foray into data processing was at the US Rubber Co. Later, at the Clark Candy Company he would bring his first three children to work on weekends and teach them how to run the IBM sorting machines. Next Joe established a data processing system at Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh. In 1968, he moved to build a new data processing center literally from the ground up at Fairfax Hospital. He led that center for the next 15 years, during which the hospital grew to a 1000 bed facility, now Inova Fairfax Hospital. Joe's tireless work with hospitals was driven by his desire to serve humanity. Ultimately, Joe oversaw the building and operations of a data processing facility at the Naval Intelligence Command. This facility did not use IBM cards, a testament to his expanded knowledge of computers and operating systems with the versatility of designs that had developed over the years. At work, Joe mentored many young people along the way. After retirement, Joe moved to a waterfront home in Grasonville, MD. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Coast Guard Auxiliary. An avid waterman, Joe enjoyed cruising the waters of the Chesapeake Bay with his family and friends on his boat. He taught all his children to swim, ski, work hard and play fair. He shared with all his descendants how to enjoy and respect our natural environment. Joe is survived by his brother James and wife Anita of Manchester, CT. Joe was married for 30 years to Ellen V. Miller, also from Manchester, CT, and is survived by her and their five children and spouses: Marcia (Roland), Michael (Betsy), Rebecca (Peter), Joseph (Heather), and Christopher (Fernanda). Joe is also survived by many grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grand and step great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his second wife, Jeanette Moyers, and his brother Marty. The family will honor Joe in a private service. Online condolences and fond memories of Joe may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.