JOSEPH DAUKSYS "Joe"  

Joseph "Joe" Dauksys, age 88, of Vienna, Virginia died in his home on May 4, 2019. Joe lived a full life on his terms. He made his transition peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his family. So deeply loved, those who knew him will dearly miss Joe. Joe was born in Rock Island, Illinois to Joseph Vincent Dauksys, a doctor with the Veterans Administration, and Marion Crane Dauksys. He lived in several cities in his childhood due to his father's career. After graduating high school in Beacon, N.Y., he served his country twice, honorably, first as an enlisted man and then as a Lieutenant in the Army. He graduated from the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville Virginia. Joe had a long career with the Rubber Manufacturers Association and Aerospace Industries Association in Washington, D.C. Joe was a history buff, an avid reader, a loyal fan of the Chicago sports teams and the Virginia Cavaliers, and found great relaxation in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family -- "my pride and joy." Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Vivian Troy Dauksys; children Crane Phillip Dauksys (Crystal), Claudia Lee Dauksys, Jennifer Dauksys Heimert (Andrew); sister Marcia Jacobson McCleary; grandchildren Joseph Ryan Dauksys (April), Sylvie Marie Dauksys Doherty (Brett), Troy Anthony Dauksys, Nicholas Patrick Dauksys, Eloise Ireland Heimert; five great- grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
