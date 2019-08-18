LT. Joseph WEsley Doneghy (Ret.)
Of Washington, DC, surrounded by earth angels, Marti, Nornie and ReRe, departed this life, Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born September 19, 1941, in Toledo, OH. Howard University graduate in 1963. The retired Navy Officer's career included service with the District of Columbia and Federal government. Survived by wife and best friend, Marther (Marti) Thomas Doneghy; son, Martin C. Doneghy, Columbus OH; grandchildren, Joshua E. Doneghy and Annika O. Doneghy of Columbus, OH; two sisters, Norma D. Anderson, Washington, DC and Marie D. Medeck, Arnold, MD; niece, Candice Anderson, Brooklyn, NY; and two brothers-in-law, Dave Medeck, Arnold, MD and Jerrold L. Charles, Montgomery, AL. Details for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Snowdencares.com