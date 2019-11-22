

Joseph Edward Doran (Age 68)



Of Washington, DC died October 31, 2019. He was born January 22, 1951 in White Plains, New York, to Anne and Edward Doran, where he grew up with his brothers, Ned and Jim Doran. Joe attended Grammar School and High School in Briarcliff Manor, New York and graduated from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC with a Bachelor of Architecture in 1975. As a licensed architect in the State of Maryland, Joe spent 9 years working as a Project Architect on numerous large commercial projects in the Washington, DC area. For the following 20 years, he worked as a Vice President or Development Manager for several commercial development companies in Washington, DC including Maybec Properties, CarrAmerica, and The Stephen A. Goldberg Company.

He is survived by his beloved son Jason and former wife Susan Czajkowski.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016. A private burial took place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in New York.