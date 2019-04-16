Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH DORSEY Jr..



Joseph Henry Dorsey, Jr.



On Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Joseph Henry Dorsey, Jr., 90 passed away the loving husband of the late Mary Frances Dorsey. Loving father of Diane Scott, Carnell Dorsey (Lorraine), Joanne Dorsey, Tracey Wade (Samuel), Russell Dorsey (Sherry). Also survived by 23 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; three siblings and a host of other relatives, family and friends. Preceded in death by his sons, Michael Dorsey (Tina), Gary Dorsey.

The Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Burrier -Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Browns Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online Condolences