JOSEPH EASLEY

Guest Book
JOSEPH HENRY EASLEY (Age 85)  

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Margaret J. Easley; father of James Craig Easley, Elizabeth Ann Easley, Susan M. Brown, Tricia Easley Whearty (Andrew), and Kathleen Easley; brother of Helen Cohea, Eileen Bogdan, and Robert Edmond Easley; grandfather of Martine Renee Perrygo, Alexander Craig Easley, Mary Elizabeth Easley, Jonathan Shannon Brown and Angel Marie Brown. He is preceded in death by his son, Eric Andrew Easley and sister, Caroline Butler. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of The Resurrection Riderwood Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapters, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150 , Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2019
