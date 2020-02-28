

Joseph J. Faszcza



Joseph John Faszcza, the only child of the late Nicholas Michael and Katherine Faszcza, Polish immigrants, died on February 24, 2020. He used the name Joe Foster while growing up in the Scranton, Pennsylvania area due to difficulties teachers experienced in pronouncing his Polish surname. Although he left the Scranton Sloan Patch area in 1954, he maintained contact with many friends in the area throughout his lifetime. He organized numerous Sloan neighborhood and SS Peter and Paul grade school reunions. After graduating from West Scranton Senior High School in 1954, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy. He retired in 1975 as the Special Security Officer on the Staff, Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. In 1975, he was afforded an opportunity by the then Director of Naval Intelligence to administer Navy compartmented submarine intelligence programs. Subsequently, he was the first Navy security professional detailed to support the National Reconnaissance Office. He retired from civil service in 1995 after more than 41 years in Federal service. He was considered a practical joker and also enjoyed playing cards, freshwater fishing, and was an avid football and basketball fan. His greatest love was traveling, taking many cruises with his wife, Betty, and seeing the world. He was an Honorary Life Member and actively supported the John Paul I Dale City Knights of Columbus Council 7165. He was also a Fourth Degree member with the Father Edward L. Richardson, SMA Assembly in Woodbridge, Virginia. He resided in Dale City, Virginia since 1975. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City, Virginia. His wife of more than 58 years, Elizabeth Burns Hunter, of Ayr, Scotland passed away in September 2019. Joseph is survived by his children Mark (Renate) Faszcza of Montclair, Virginia; Katherine (Robert) Cardinal of Centreville, Virginia; Michael Faszcza of Woodbridge, Virginia; and Jo Ann (Steven) Pruchniewski of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Corinne Cardinal, Cameron Cardinal, Ella Pruchniewski, Morgan Pruchniewski, and Reed Pruchniewski. Visitation has been scheduled for Monday, March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City, Virginia. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City. Following the mass, the burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery at 12 noon with a reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Council home in Dale City, Virginia at 2 p.m.