Joseph Tobias Feronti (Age 97)
WWII Veteran
Passed peacefully on March 15, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 61 years June; daughter Jeanette; daughter lost at birth June Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Glenda, and grandson Corey.
Survived by children Michael, Priscilla, John and Christine, Cindy and Alan, and Joseph and Lisa, 17 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, five great, great grandchildren. He will be missed by canine companion, Rascal. Reception, service and burial on April 17, Community Mausoleum Chapel, Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to America's Vet Dogs (vetdogs.org
).