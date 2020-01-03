JOSEPH W. FRANCIS, JR.
"Joe" (Age 73)
Peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Survived by wife, Lana; daughter, Alexandra (Brandon) Evans; sons, Jonathan and Michael; granddaughters, Elise and Lydia; brother, Dr. John (Cynthia) Francis, sisters, Dr. Veronica Bryant and Dr. Stephanie (Dr. Laron) Locke; and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph W. and Goldie Francis. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Adams-Green Funeral & Crematory, 721 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Friends of Reston Regional Library. http://bit.ly/joeflibrary
