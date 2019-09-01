

JOSEPH L. GALLO



A much loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Joseph L Gallo, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 30, 2019 having lost his battle with cancer and dementia. He was born July 2, 1935 in Boston, MA and moved to West Virginia at an early age. While attending high school, Joe became an expert roller skater, performed at local events, and worked as a skateboy at the local roller rink. He graduated from high school and enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1953-1956 after which he attended West Virginia University and graduated with a BA in accounting in 1959. Upon graduation he moved to Alexandria, VA to accept employment as a CPA with the US General Accounting Office. During his employment, he began coin-collecting as a hobby and in 1965 opened his own business, Alexandria Coin Sales later know as Joe Gallo Coins. He was widely respected and recognized by his many customers as fair, knowledgeable, and honest. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Summers Gallo of Alexandria; daughter, Allison and husband, Bryan; son, Joseph Jr and wife, Sally; grandson, Joseph III; and sister, Margaret. A brother, Philip and sister, Patricia preceded him in death.

Joe's family will receive friends and past customers on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Everly Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22044. Burial in West Virginia will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Joe's memory to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304, or online at