JOSEPH JOHN GREEN (Age 80)
Of Henry, Virginia, passed away on March 6, 2020 of lung cancer. A former resident of the Washington, DC metropolitan area from 1963 through 2005, Mr. Green worked at the Washington Hospital Center as Maintenance Forman from 1963 through1989 and then was a distributor for the Washington Post from 1989 through 2005. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Andra M Green, three daughters, Joanie Costlow, Jeanne Burch and Debbie Taylor, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous family members in Michigan. No services or memorials are planned to be held due to the current situation.