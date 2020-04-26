The Washington Post

JOSEPH GREEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH GREEN.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JOSEPH JOHN GREEN (Age 80)  

Of Henry, Virginia, passed away on March 6, 2020 of lung cancer. A former resident of the Washington, DC metropolitan area from 1963 through 2005, Mr. Green worked at the Washington Hospital Center as Maintenance Forman from 1963 through1989 and then was a distributor for the Washington Post from 1989 through 2005. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Andra M Green, three daughters, Joanie Costlow, Jeanne Burch and Debbie Taylor, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous family members in Michigan. No services or memorials are planned to be held due to the current situation.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.