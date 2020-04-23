Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GREGORY JOSEPH EDWARD GREGORY Joseph Edward Gregory, loving husband and father, passed away at home April 20, 2020, after a three-year battle with ALS. Joe was 37. Joe was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Robert and Margaret Gregory, the youngest of their seven children. He graduated from Seton High School in Manassas, where he met his wife Melanie (Jones). He earned a degree in history from George Mason University in 2005; and he and Melanie were married later that year, on October 7. Joe worked at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, where was a lead analyst for the overseas counter-terrorism mission supporting the War on Terror. His last assignment was as NGA representative to the joint interagency task force for the recovery of hostages. Joe was a Renaissance man. He enjoyed hours of deep conversation on a wide range of topics: philosophy, sports, mechanics, theology, travel, with a glass of scotch in hand. His interests included Formula 1 racing, fencing, surfing, and rugby; Chartreuse liqueur; and a precisely crafted cup of coffee. His biggest interest was his Catholic faith, which, to him, meant living out his vocation as a husband and father. Three years ago, Joe was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disorder that would rob him of the ability to move, talk, and finally to breathe. While Joe knew his fate, he decided to "choose joy," and modeled an incredible faith and humor throughout his illness. Whether it was designing a race wheelchair or crusading for moral responsibility through his blog, Joe continued to be true to himself, his faith, and the love he had for his family and friends. Joe is survived by his wife of 14 years, Melanie, and his children, Jack, Grace, Kate, and Luke; his parents, Robert and Margaret Gregory of Manassas; his siblings, Jennifer (David) Miller; Celeste (Congressman Jeff) Fortenberry; Jessica (Joseph) Angsten; Theresa (Frank) Nava; Glenn (Ingrid) Gregory; Frances (Thomas) Reynolds; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. A private Mass and burial will be held Thursday, April 23, at All Saints Catholic Church, Manassas, Virginia. A memorial Mass and celebration of Joe's life (he asked for an after party complete with Chartreuse!) will be held at a later date once it is deemed safe to gather in large groups. The family looks forward to that day. In the meantime, they welcome your prayers, and feel the continued support of the community Joe loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Joe Gregory to All Saints Catholic Church

GREGORY JOSEPH EDWARD GREGORY Joseph Edward Gregory, loving husband and father, passed away at home April 20, 2020, after a three-year battle with ALS. Joe was 37. Joe was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Robert and Margaret Gregory, the youngest of their seven children. He graduated from Seton High School in Manassas, where he met his wife Melanie (Jones). He earned a degree in history from George Mason University in 2005; and he and Melanie were married later that year, on October 7. Joe worked at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, where was a lead analyst for the overseas counter-terrorism mission supporting the War on Terror. His last assignment was as NGA representative to the joint interagency task force for the recovery of hostages. Joe was a Renaissance man. He enjoyed hours of deep conversation on a wide range of topics: philosophy, sports, mechanics, theology, travel, with a glass of scotch in hand. His interests included Formula 1 racing, fencing, surfing, and rugby; Chartreuse liqueur; and a precisely crafted cup of coffee. His biggest interest was his Catholic faith, which, to him, meant living out his vocation as a husband and father. Three years ago, Joe was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disorder that would rob him of the ability to move, talk, and finally to breathe. While Joe knew his fate, he decided to "choose joy," and modeled an incredible faith and humor throughout his illness. Whether it was designing a race wheelchair or crusading for moral responsibility through his blog, Joe continued to be true to himself, his faith, and the love he had for his family and friends. Joe is survived by his wife of 14 years, Melanie, and his children, Jack, Grace, Kate, and Luke; his parents, Robert and Margaret Gregory of Manassas; his siblings, Jennifer (David) Miller; Celeste (Congressman Jeff) Fortenberry; Jessica (Joseph) Angsten; Theresa (Frank) Nava; Glenn (Ingrid) Gregory; Frances (Thomas) Reynolds; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. A private Mass and burial will be held Thursday, April 23, at All Saints Catholic Church, Manassas, Virginia. A memorial Mass and celebration of Joe's life (he asked for an after party complete with Chartreuse!) will be held at a later date once it is deemed safe to gather in large groups. The family looks forward to that day. In the meantime, they welcome your prayers, and feel the continued support of the community Joe loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Joe Gregory to All Saints Catholic Church allsaintsvachurch.org ; For more info, Joe's blog: https://joeschronicals.comJoe's blog: https://joeschronicals.com Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close