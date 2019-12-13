Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH HARATANI. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HARATANI Joseph Haratani Found freedom on December 6, 2019, 96 years after his birth in Florin, California on October 27, 1923. Although uprooted as a teen and forced into Amache internment camp with his parents and siblings, Joe served the public good his entire life. He began by volunteering into the US Army's 442nd Regimental Combat Team during WWII, surviving combat in Italy and France. Joe earned degrees at both Stanford University and Cal, probably so he could claim his football team always won the Big Game. Joe joined the US Department of State as a civil/sanitary engineer working in regions of Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, improving sanitation infrastructure and access to potable water. During the three years that Joe worked in South Vietnam, he and his family witnessed Thich Quang Duc's self-immolation, and Joe filmed the event. Even as a WWII veteran who had dodged bullets and mortars in the European theater, Joe told his youngest son Saji he had never been as scared as during that moment in Saigon. In 1968 Joe relocated his family from Lake Barcroft in Virginia to become director of the Peace Corps in Ecuador. After two years of stress in Quito monitoring scores of young Americans (one Volunteer mooned the Mayor in a small town), Joe re-designated himself, his wife Ada and three sons into Peace Corps Volunteers in the GalÁpagos Islands for two idyllic years. (By chance the Peace Corps had just instituted a new policy allowing families to become Volunteers!) Upon returning to the US in 1972, Joe moved his family near Columbia State Historic Park in California's Sierra Nevada foothills. He ran the local motor pool for the US Forest Service for a few years before returning to the Department of State and northern Virginia. After retiring from federal service, Joe continued to consult on public health systems worldwide until retiring for good in Sonora, California. When the US government made monetary reparations in 1988 to surviving WWII internees, Joe donated his to a trust for Sonora Elementary School with the stipulation that the interest be used for education about civil rights. Joe and his wife Amy-Ada (she prefers "Amy" from a typo in her FBI wartime file), successfully raised three sons, and he became a devoted grandfather in his seventies. When his grandchildren had a six-month relocation to Brussels, Joe (then 81) suffered such severe grand-withdrawal that he flew to Brussels to see them. Joe had a keen sense of humor while exuding dignity, generosity and kindness. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Amy-Ada; children, Guy and Joyce, Richard and Kathleen, Saji and Nicole; grandchildren, Jazmine and Jean-Patrik; sisters, Grace Aikawa, Irene Yamamoto; brother David and sister-in-law Dale; as well as his extended family and legions of friends. A celebration of Joe's extraordinary life will be held in Spring of 2020.A celebration of Joe's extraordinary life will be held in Spring of 2020.

