JOSEPH HARDY Sr. (1942 - 2020)
JOSEPH L. HARDY (Age 77)  
CMSGT, USAF (Ret.)  

On Monday, March 9, 2020, Joseph L. Hardy, Sr. of Clinton, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Shirley A. Hardy; four children; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters; one brother; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services are limited to family and invited friends only. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers please donate to the in memory of Chief Joseph L. Hardy, Sr.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2020
