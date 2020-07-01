JOSEPH HARRIS Sr.
JOSEPH R. HARRIS, SR. (Age 86)  
Passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Lee. He is survived by his three children Joseph Harris, Jr. (Julie), Darryl Harris (Robin), Katerri Harris, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Jeffrey Brown, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held on July 2, 2020 at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD, Viewing at 10 a.m., service begins at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following at Quantico National Cemetery. For more information visit www.rosieandjoeharris.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
