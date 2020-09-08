HART JOSEPH E. HART, JR. (Age 75) Capt., U.S. Navy (Ret.) Passed away peacefully in his Fairfax, VA home on August 30, 2020 after a five-year battle with ALS. Capt. Hart was born on July 4, 1945 in Akron, Ohio to Joseph and Maria Hart. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather (Grandpa Joe). Capt. Hart began his Navy journey via Miami of Ohio University's Navy Reserve Officer Training Program where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry on a ROTC and Golf scholarship. He was also a member of Phi Tau Fraternity. He earned his Wings on October 1, 1968 and went on to serve, having an illustrious and decorated career before retiring at the rank of Captain with 30 years of services. During his career, he became certified to fly the A4 Skyhawk, the A7 Corsair and the FA18 Hornet. Capt. Hart held numerous leadership roles as a pilot, landing signal officer, operations officer, instructor pilot, commanding officer of VA 28 squadron and Commanding officer of NAS Lemoore and diplomat (Defense and Naval Attaché in London.) Capt. Hart is survived by his wife Mahala Hart; daughter, Keira Hart-Mendoza; son, Zane Hart; two sisters, Chris McNichol and Mimi Harris; two brothers, John Hart and Mike Hart; four grandchildren, Miranda Hart, Isaac Hart, Sebastian Mendoza, and Lucy Mendoza; and several nieces and nephews. He was a committed and loving husband and father, a kind and warm hearted friend. Things he was passionate about were building model airplanes, playing golf (having a 4 handicap at one time and member on Army-Navy Country Club), boating (member of National Potomac Yacht Club), and flying, building things, and helping others. All who knew him will mourn his passing. A viewing/Celebration of Life will take place at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151 (www.DemaineFunerals.com
]) on September 9th (4-7PM) and a burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date (most likely in February). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org
