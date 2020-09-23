JOSEPH HAWKINS



Joseph Albert Hawkins (Age 84)

Joseph Albert Hawkins passed away on August 25, 2020 at Collingswood Nursing Home located in Rockville, Maryland. He was the son of the late Mary Martha Bush and William Boarman. Joseph was survived by his wife, Paula Hawkins, three daughters: Vanessa Hawkins, Latisha Hawkins, and Jodean Hall-Hawkins, and one son, Michael Hawkins. Due to the impact of Covid-19 at the cemetery a brief service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the chapel and burial at 10 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery. The burial and service is open to family and friends.



