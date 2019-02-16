Notice Guest Book View Sign

HAYES Joseph P. Hayes Senior Central Intelligence Agency Officer Joseph P. Hayes, who spent nearly 35 years as a clandestine services officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, and who was later associated with Booz Allen Hamilton, died on February 10, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia. Joe loved this country and the promises of this country; he was a great patriot with an immense passion for the mission and an equally deep compassion for those who carry it out. He believed in the enduring idea of liberty and freedom, that Communism and the USSR were the clear and direct threat of his age and was gratified to have seen the fall of The Berlin Wall; a piece of which was a treasured possession. Joe's principal interests in the Intelligence world included the relationship between technology and human intelligence; the challenge of fostering, nurturing and embracing creativity and innovation in high-security intelligence enterprises; and realizing the potential of multinational intelligence and security partnerships against problems of common concern. Over the course of his career, Joe served in seven foreign locations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Far East in positions ranging from classical espionage officer to senior field commander of complex global programs and as a Chief of Station. During his intermittent assignments to Washington, he served in a number of senior positions in the Soviet/Eastern European Affairs Division where he oversaw operations against the Soviet Union, was Chief for Policy and the leader of a major joint CIA-NSA program that was significant in both its scope and impact. He was the founding Director of the Center for the Study for Intelligence, and, as his last assignment, was selected by the Director to be the inaugural holder of the Richard Helms Chair where he was able to work with the next generation of operations officers to prepare them to conduct overseas operations. Joe received numerous distinctions and awards during his CIA service including the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, the Medal of Merit, the Director's Award, was a two time recipient of the Donovan award and also received the National HUMINT Collector of the Year Award. After retiring, Joe joined Booz Allen Hamilton where he played a leadership role with the Collection Concepts Development Center which was created to develop new ideas for Intelligence collection at the direction of the Associate Director of Central Intelligence. In his later years, he continued to work on a broad range of intelligence issues for the CIA in a consulting capacity. In his personal life, Joe loved music, art, languages, poetry and the stoic philosophy of Marcus Aurelius. His favorite musical piece was by Johann Sebastian Bach - partita for solo violin Number 2 in D minor and two poems he especially cherished were Alive Together by Lisel Mueller and Ithaca by C.P. Cavafy. He also frequently cited T.S. Eliot, whose collective works were always close at at hand. As C.P. Cavafy began his poem Ithaca, "as you begin your journey, pray that it is a long one, filled with many adventures" and so it was. From his first job working with steel at a factory in Patterson, New Jersey to living in places that he would never have imagined visiting as a child; where life began for him in very modest circumstances, he lived his life fully and completely. As gratifying as his professional life was, Joe's richest source of satisfaction and inspiration were the moments of human contact which filled his memory. A humble man with the highest degree of integrity, courage and human decency, he believed in the ability of others and the collective to do great and impactful things. The personal relationships he forged and the connections that were made were among his most precious and sustaining memories. Shaped by a series of mentors, Joe in turn, was a great coach and mentor for people of all levels, but he was especially energized by his interactions with the next generation of leaders, beginning their professional journey. He had time, a smile and an encouraging word for everyone and leaves a legacy throughout the mid to senior level ranks in the intelligence community who benefited greatly from their interactions with him. He also believed deeply in his obligation to help others, support people in times of difficulty, share wisdom in times of uncertainty and share credit for success widely; one of his favorite expressions was "we did that." Joe was committed to solving difficult and sometimes intractable problems in a highly collaborative and cross-disciplinary way, believing there was always plenty of knowledge left out there to find. As a life long learner, who had recently become interested in quantum computing, he felt deeply that through the study of many fields of human knowledge, and engagement with experts in diverse areas with different and varying perspectives, lessons learned or creative ways to solve problems would come into being; whether that perspective was from a beekeeper, musician or poet. At the conclusion of his wonderful opera Candide, Leonard Bernstein and the poet Richard Wilbur, his gifted librettist, create one of the most moving scenes in musical theatre. After their journeys of misadventure, the two main characters turn to each other and sing their commitment to "do the best we know." The elegant simplicity of that statement resounds as the mighty chorus echoes the words "to do the best we know." That is what he hoped for himself and and that is what he brought to the world. He will be deeply missed but always by our side. Joe attended the University of Wisconsin as an undergraduate and attended graduate school at both Stanford (Phd program in Humanities) and Princeton (Woodrow Wilson School). After completing his studies at Princeton, he joined the staff of the Woodrow Wilson School before rejoining the CIA. Joe is survived by his beloved and cherished wife of over 55 years Marbeth; the sons and daughters-in-law he was proud of; Eric and Mark and their wives, Terri and Marianne respectively, his sisters, Mary Jean and Betty Ann for whom he cared deeply and his granddaughter, Raegan Elizabeth who he adored and took particular pride in her musical gifts, intellectual curiosity and interest in the wider world. Graveside services will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA on Monday, February 18 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held later in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the C.I.A. Officers Memorial Foundation, P. O. Box 405, Herndon, VA 20172, www.moneyandking.com.

Graveside services will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA on Monday, February 18 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held later in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the C.I.A. Officers Memorial Foundation, P. O. Box 405, Herndon, VA 20172, www.ciamemorialfoundation.org .

