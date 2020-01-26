

Joseph T. Hilleary



On Tuesday, January 21, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Son of the late Walter S. Hilleary and Dorothy B. Hilleary. Brother of Walter S. Hilleary Jr., Michael D. Hilleary and Dixie E. Moore. Mr. Hilleary is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 West Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 637, Washington Grove, MD 20880. Online guestbook is available at