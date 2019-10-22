Joseph Morris Hofberg
On Sunday, October 20, 2019 of Edgewater, MD. Joseph was born on June 12,1921 in Washington, DC. to the late Phillip and Helen Hofberg [Yosef ben Pinchas]. Beloved husband of Virginia Hofberg (nee Ventura) and the late Maxine Hofberg; devoted father of Steven (Margie) Hofberg, Michael Hofberg, Rhonda Hofberg, Scott (Catherine) Huber, Lindy (Bart) Gibbs, Monique (Glenn) Humphries and the late Michael Huber and Caroline (late Vinson) Pefley; cherished grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of five. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832 with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens. Family will be observing Shiva Wednesday evening at the Alaire Community Room, 1101 Higgins Place, Rockville, MD 20852 with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.